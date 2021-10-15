A true definition of a luxury home. A mid-town Tulsa DREAM. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Welcome your guests through the immaculate courtyard entry, a wonderful entertaining space that easily transfers to outdoor living. Master has private entrance to back deck. Designed by notable modern architect Brian Freese, AIA in his trademark Midwest Modern styling. Meticulously constructed by SD Austin. Complete with indoor safe room this home has everything you could ever dream of and more.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,800,000
