5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,750,000

English Style gated home 10 minutes from downtown Tulsa. 5/5/2 on 40+ acres with Pond and Pool. Remodeled in 2017. Kosher Kitchen -5 Sub-zeroes, Wolfe 6 burner, quartz and soapstone counters, 18 foot island, 7 foot Galley sink. Grand Living rm with fireplace. Two Primary bedrm w/ private baths. Addl office/6th bed. Bonus Room could be lrg media room. Newer heat/air/septic. 23 stall horse barn.

