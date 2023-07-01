Brand new luxury construction in the heart of midtown. One story, 3 car side entry garage, 4 bed all with en-suites plus additional 1/2 bath, study with private/separate door off entrance, 5th bed/flex room, game room w/wet bar, 2 laundry areas (one in master), 10-14’ ceilings, 8’ doors, chefs kitchen with 18’ island and butler pantry, 14’ sliding glass door leading to 700sf covered patio with outdoor kitchen, fireplace and pool, all on a .4 acre corner lot. Large master bedroom with sitting area and expansive his/her closets. Pre-wired for audio video and cameras. Spray foam insulation, tankless hot water and energy efficient heating/cooling. Walking distance to the tulsa Tennis Club.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,649,500
