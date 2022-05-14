 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,600,000

  • Updated
True one of a kind custom on large 1 + acre lot in South Tulsa, Jenks schools. Home has 5 bedrooms, (2 down, 3 up) 5 full & 1 half baths. No expenses spared. Custom countertops & professional grade appliances in kitchen, extensive wood floors, spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low-E windows, & more. Additional features include theater rm on main lvl & lrg gamerm up. Oversized master w/ private sitting area & spa-like bath. Enjoy a quiet evening in your beautiful treed backyard w/ a natural flowing creek.

