MUST SEE! Right in the heart of midtown, close to the River Trails, Fine Dining, Boutique Shopping & The Gathering Place! Gorgeous Modern Home equipped with Two Master Suites, Four Full/Two Half Bathrooms, Five Bedrooms and a Beautiful Outdoor Oasis complete with Custom Fireplace. There truly is something for everyone here in this hidden gem! Solar energy to run everything in this home!
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sen. John Waldron, a former Tulsa teacher, said he gets asked everywhere he goes about the situation: “Everyone is concerned and outraged we w…
A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
Oklahoma's state superintendent has posted a video blasting what he calls "negligence" and "leadership failures" at Tulsa Public Schools over …
Dewayne Bryan will host big events downtown Friday and Saturday before and after the Zach Bryan concerts.
An OSU program insider on QB Alan Bowman: “Unbelievable people skills. Teammates love him."