Designer luxury at it's finest. A Midtown Tulsa DREAM. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Welcome your guests through the stunning courtyard entry, a wonderful entertaining space that easily transfers to outdoor living. Master has private entrance to back deck. Designed by notable modern architect Brian Freese, AIA in his trademark Midwest Modern styling. Meticulously constructed by SD Austin. Smart home capabilities installed throughout and completed w/ indoor safe room.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,590,000
Anti-abortion activists calling themselves abolitionists advocate ignoring Roe v. Wade or any other federal action that permits abortion, but SB 612's House sponsor, state Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he would not go that far.
Jovantae Barnes is making an impact at running back, Daniel Parker describes his decision to move to OU from Missouri and Baker Mayfield is pumped for the Sooners' spring game.
The governor nominated Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Lawton's Hilliary Communications, on Friday to replace Tulsan Jay Helm, whose term expires next month.
According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term.
“The banter between the officers outside of the presence of the suspect can be (perceived) as unprofessional and has been addressed with the officers," TPD said.
As offensive coordatinor Jeff Lebby implements the latest evolution of the fast-moving offense he crafted at UCF and Ole Miss at Oklahoma this spring, the Sooners' corps of wide receivers is among the position groups adjusting to a new pace.
When it reopens, the Sinclair Building will fill the last significant gap in a string of newly constructed, recently refurbished or never-dilapidated buildings stretching more than seven blocks.
Jumping from one position group to the next, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has been everywhere in spring camp as the emphasis returns to defense in Norman this spring.
The two finalists stress that their projects would help build wealth in the community and reflect residents' vision for the property.
Stallone shot scenes Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport. Subsequent scenes for “Tulsa King” were shot at different locations in downtown Tulsa, including Center of the Universe, the Mayo Hotel, Boston Avenue and Triangle Coffee Roasters