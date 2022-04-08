5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,590,000

Designer luxury at it's finest. A Midtown Tulsa DREAM. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Welcome your guests through the stunning courtyard entry, a wonderful entertaining space that easily transfers to outdoor living. Master has private entrance to back deck. Designed by notable modern architect Brian Freese, AIA in his trademark Midwest Modern styling. Meticulously constructed by SD Austin. Smart home capabilities installed throughout and completed w/ indoor safe room.