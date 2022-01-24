5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,500,000

Exceptional estate perfectly blends impeccable luxury with an abundance of practicality. Impressive at every turn while also understated, the home welcomes you to relax and enjoy the life you have worked so hard to live. Custom built over the course of nearly two years by LaBella Homes, the owner took painstaking efforts to create a home unmatched in quality and livability. An architectural gem that must be seen in person to fully appreciate the lifestyle offered and true 'at home' feeling.