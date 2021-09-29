Exceptional estate perfectly blends impeccable luxury with an abundance of practicality. Impressive at every turn while also understated, the home welcomes you to relax and enjoy the life you have worked so hard to live. Custom built over the course of nearly two years by LaBella Homes, the owner took painstaking efforts to create a home unmatched in quality and livability. An architectural gem that must be seen in person to fully appreciate the lifestyle offered. Master craftsmanship and beautiful designer finishes abound throughout the home leaving no room untouched by Carolyn Finch. Exquisite double entry iron doors, hand forged by local artisan Rob Key, open into the two-story foyer featuring travertine floors and sweeping staircase with hardwood treads, inlaid travertine risers and iron banister also created by Rob Key. The generous great room offers pool views, beautiful stone fireplace, coffered ceiling, custom built-ins, and wine grotto with iron door. Gourmet kitchen provides high-end amenities for even the most discerning chefs including large prep kitchen with full pantry. Spacious dining room exudes a casual elegance ideal for any gathering. Handsome study richly adorned with beams, built-ins, and master-level millwork. Opulent master retreat, two additional bedroom suites, exercise room and oversized laundry/craft room complete the main level. Upstairs features large, vaulted family room with wet bar, bunk room for six guests, vaulted game room, separate home theater, two additional bedroom suites and second laundry room. The beautiful backyard features covered outdoor living, full summer kitchen with eating bar/island, gorgeous saltwater pool with pop up cleaning system, grotto waterfall, spillover hot tub, and beach head with bubblers and umbrella stand. Smart Home with control 4, new roof in 2021, 4-car garage, 3 Nevian tankless water heaters, 3 HVAC, generator, 2x6 construction, and extra insulation.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,500,000
