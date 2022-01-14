5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,499,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CUSTOM FOXBRIAR FAMILY PARADISE! Rare find w/4 bedrooms down, guest suite & 2 story gameroom up. Primary ensuite w/private office, fireplace with French doors to pool, spa like bath w/his/her vanities and heated floors. Resort like setting on 1.21 acres w/pool, slide, hot tub, outdoor kitchen & fireplace. Stone & stucco home w/handscraped wood floors. Fresh decor. Ideal for entertaining.

