5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,495,000

Fabulous Home on .5 Acre lot in beautiful quiet gated South Tulsa Addition! Dramatic entry features a curved wood staircase and lovely view through Living Room to outdoors! Formal Study w/large work niche. Chef’s Kitchen boasts large double islands, amazing prep pantry and Thermador appliances all open to huge family room w/fireplace and large windows. Lux Master with FP, sitting area, spa bath and his & her closets. Game w/wet bar & balcony, separate theatre, large bedrooms all w/En-suite baths. LOVELY! View More

