5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,490,000

Caution. Your life in this house will contain drama. Architectural drama that is... Midwest Modern, a term derived by Freese Architecture, denotes a modern home but with warm, natural, and local materials & rendering it uniquely relevant to its place. While being decidedly modern, it has an almost ancient feel. Instead of columns, elongated metal roof scuppers. Instead of arches, razor-thin cantilevered steel canopies and tight-grained wood trellises. This home feels as sacred as an ancient temple itself. The functional details are elevated from mundane into ornamental & starting with the shadow play in the entryway and continuing throughout the home with details that dazzle. From the moment guests enter this space, they will see how well nature pairs with design in a dramatically beautiful way & a theme that will continue past the entryway and throughout the entire home. The first floor's open concept is perfect for entertaining. Memories are waiting to be made in this space; whether they be for the guests you invite to your soirees, or winter evenings spent in front of the fireplace. There is grandeur here that elevates the everyday. Life is lived better in this modern oasis. Features include: a large piece of raw onyx from Portugal repurposed into a sink, heated floors in the primary bathroom, a speaker system throughout the entire home, easily managed by smartphone, a state-of-the-art security system, a tankless hot water system, and a storm shelter. Only two miles from the Brookside District, one of the city's premier shopping and entertainment destinations. Here you will find one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants all conveniently located within walking distance of each other. Close proximity to St. John's Hospital, fine grocery stores, and no more than a 15-minute drive to the Tulsa International Airport. As a delightful bonus, the homeowner will include an authenticated Picasso print with an acceptable offer.