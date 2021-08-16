 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,450,000

Fabulous Home on .5 Acre lot in beautiful quiet gated South Tulsa Addition! Dramatic entry features a curved wood staircase and lovely view through Living Room to outdoors! Formal Study w/large work niche. Chef’s Kitchen boasts large double islands, amazing prep pantry and Thermador appliances all open to huge family room w/fireplace and large windows. Lux Master with FP, sitting area, spa bath and his & her closets. Game w/wet bar & balcony, separate theatre, large bedrooms all w/En-suite baths. LOVELY!

