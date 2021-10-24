5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,199,999

This completely remodeled 1930's farmhouse leaves nothing to spare! Sprawling over an acre, complete with a backyard perfect for entertaining! New gunite pool & spa, w/ with two covered porches plus his/hers private pool baths! Stunning first floor theater room, and 3 bdrms + 2 baths upstairs! Guest suite down makes a great MIL plan! New private master wing, private & spacious! Office or workout room off the living area. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout! Finished with the finest, ready to call home!