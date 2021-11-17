 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,185,000

Elegance, Luxury, Lifestyle! Exquisite modern custom offers open floor plan, soaring ceilings, panoramic pool views and highest level of design! Calacatta gold marble chef’s Kitchen w/slab backsplash, chic vent hood & island. Swanky 1st flr lounge/man cave w/lit onyx wet bar. Backyard Oasis w/loaded kitchen, FP, pool, spa, turf putting & green space & full privacy walls! Lux Master & Spa Bath & Guest Ste on 1rst floor. Game & 3 Bedrms w/Ensuite baths & huge Bonus Rm up! Safe Rm, Smart Home, foam insulate!

