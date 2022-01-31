 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,149,000

Park-like setting in this midtown custom estate home on nearly 1 acre with all the amenities! Built in 2009 with fresh interior updates & designer touches. Huge master with heated master bath floor & shower with steam. Large oversized bedrooms & huge game room and balcony overlooking backyard. Oversized 4 car garage with inground storm shelter. Powder bath on each floor convenient for guests. Entertain in the beautifully landscaped backyard with pool, spa, fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

