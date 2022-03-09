 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,052,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,052,000

COMING SOON! NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS until 3/08/2022. Gorgeous Renovation in Historical Maple Ridge, everything updated for this one of a kind home & all charming details were retained while adding a New roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, massive Chef's kitchen w/Quartz counters overlooking large dining and pool. Expansive rich hardwoods throughout, no expense was spared to bring this home to new condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert