Gorgeous Lake Home with a View! Built in 2019 this home is a modern lakehouse in gated Estates @ Cross Timbers. Open layout with stunning panoramic lake views from the entire 2nd story and tons of outside lounging areas to soak up the rays and the views. Gameroom off living with massive wetbar perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floors thru out. Office located off master bedroom. Four rooms boast ensuite private baths. Laundry on lower floor as well as laundry in the master bedroom closet. Workout room with flex room attached on lower level. MIL suite or separate living quarters with separate outside access complete the lower level. These living quarters feature a living room, full kitchen, full bath and bedroom. This home has so much to offer! A quick walk or drive to the Marina to enjoy the lake or sit outside and take in the views from home. Come tour this beautiful oasis.