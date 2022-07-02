 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

5 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $594,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $594,900

2016 CUSTOM on 1.5 acres m/l,4,700 sq ft m/l,5bed,3.5bath,3 car garage,workout rm w/epoxy floor,office,adtl 1,000 sq ft indoor gym,balcony,pond view(not owned),fireplace in LR,indoor storm shelter,crown molding,space galore in each room incl.master bed,LR,kitchen,dining,pantry,laundry.Master bed features walk-thru closet to laundry. Crown molding,New int. paint,carpet,vinyl plank floors,tons of natural light throughout.Open cell foam installation added.Priced under prof. value consultant recommendation!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert