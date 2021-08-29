 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $599,000

This is the ONE! 9.65 acres of GORGEOUS LAND with a beautifully updated home just waiting for it's new owners! Updates in the last year include, all new Travertine stone and carpet, fresh paint, complete kitchen remodel with custom cabinets, granite, copper sink, top of the line appliances, and fixtures.Complete master bath remodel with luxury finishes, fresh landscaping, new HVAC unit and furnace, new stone and slate fireplace, custom closets, updated light fixtures and more!You have to see to believe!

