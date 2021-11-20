 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $460,000

Beautiful, custom built home on a large, secluded lot! 5 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths with 3 beds and master suite all down. Large bedroom with full bath and walk in closet up. Outdoor entertaining space with fireplace and tv hookup. Above ground pool, storage shed, RV parking with 50amp outlet. Loads of garage space, tons of storage and more!

