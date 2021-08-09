5 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $399,900

Located in a good quiet neighborhood, this fabulous 2.5 story home has full living areas on the ground floor and basement including two full kitchens, master bedrooms and fireplaces. Third floor is a game/workout room with 1/2 bath and wet bar area and built in desks at the windows. The back of the lot is wooded with a creek running through dividing the greenbelt from this property. Needs some paint and very little TLC.