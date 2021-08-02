 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $430,000

This remodeled dream home is found in the heart of Sand Springs; Just minutes from downtown Tulsa. This home features five oversized bedrooms and four bathrooms. The grand living room is sure to bring family together as well as the fully remodeled kitchen featuring plenty of granite counter space. Enjoy your time outside with the newly added gazebo next to the inground pool. You don't want to miss this one.

