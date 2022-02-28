5 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $312,000

Large Rural Property. Spacious home on 3 acres with stocked pond. Remodeled kitchen & family room. Mother-in-Law/Apartment suite with outside entrance. Suite is handicap accessible and has a roll-in shower. Large storage/shop bldg. Open storage shed. Well house and water well available. Driving access to backyard. Livestock allowed. No HOA here. Close to Sapulpa, Sand Springs, and Tulsa. Airlink Internet repeater is across the street.