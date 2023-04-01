Stunning Home in Highly Desirable Gated Highland Pointe of Stone Canyon. Impeccable Condition Like New Custom Home with Upgraded Features. Large 1.09 Acre Cul-De-Sac Lot with Fruit Trees. Four Car Garage with Storage. Full Stucco with Stone Exterior. Spray Foam Insulation. Smart Home Automation with Wifi Control. Whole Home Gas Generator. In-Ground Storm Shelter. Faux Wood Tile Floors. Dedicated Formal Dining & Office. Designer Kitchen with Custom to Ceiling Cabinets, Beautiful Granite, Large Center Island, Built-In Double Door Refrigerator, Ice Make, Gas Cooktop with Water Pot Filler & Walk-In Pantry. Vaulted Beam Ceiling Family Room with Fireplace & Built-in Cabinets. 1st Floor Entertaining Media Room with a Big Screen Projector, Four Additional TV’s, Granite Bar, Dishwasher Drawer, Wine Fridge & Commercial Built-In Beer Taps. 1st Floor Primary Suite with Spa Like Bath that Includes a Floating Tub, Large Tile Shower & Huge Walk-In Closet. 4th Bedroom/Game Room with Full Bath. Bonus 5th Bedroom Guest Suite with Private Access. Backyard Oasis with Heated Saltwater Swimming Pool, Spa & Child Fence, Covered Patio, Exterior Fireplace & Firepit. Owasso Schools, Stone Canyon Elementary. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Stocked Fishing Lake, Boardwalk & Beach. The Patriot Golf Club within Stone Canyon Offering Memberships. Exceptional Home Must See in Person. Stone Canyon Community Living at It’s Finest