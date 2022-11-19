 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $974,900

  • Updated
Another well appointed luxury New Construction on .61 ACRES by Sixth Day Properties in the gated Stone Canyon! The REWIND plan has an estimated completion date of mid November 2022. 5 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms w an office downstairs w 2 closets. 4 full bathrooms. This beauty is a one of a kind floor plan featuring expansive open living concept with 2 living areas downstairs. The media room has a nice built in wet bar and exterior door to the large covered back patio. Upstairs has a cool over sized landing area with built in double desk w drawers. The primary suite is expansive with a lovely seating area and large vaulted ceiling. The primary glamour bath has a pass through shower and free standing tub, double vanities and amazing walk around joint closet w built ins. Don't miss the amazing laundry room with LOTS of cabinets/working desk and lots of countertops for folding and sorting! The locker drop zone/mud area is conveniently located as you walk in from the garage. The kitchen boasts quartz countertops, large walk in pantry w lots of storage, Italian Bertazzoni stove w 5 gas burner and oven plus another wall oven. This home has too many high end features to mention. Come check it out in person!

