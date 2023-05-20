Highly Desirable two story "TANG" Plan in the Gated Stone Canyon by Sixth Day Properties. Owasso Schools with 5 full bedrooms (2 down & 3 up), dedicated office, 2 living areas, beautiful kitchen with built ins and walk in working pantry. Laundry room flows into the Primary Closet for ease of use! Large dining space with a breakfast bar on the island. Large locker drop zone by back garage entry, 5 burner Bertazzoni range and soft close hardware. Gameroom upstairs has a wet bar. High end custom features for the most discerning tastes and a lovely design palate with classic neutrals. Enjoy Stone Canyon- a master planned community and its newest subdivision in the gated Highland Meadows. Trails, Lake, Community Pool, home of The Patriot Golf course (membership required) and Folds of Honor. Luxury Living. You will love this home, sits on premium exterior lot, backs to walking trails and large easement.