Highly Desirable ONE Level "Schnikerdoodle" Plan in the Gated Stone Canyon by Sixth Day Properties. Owasso Schools with 5 full bedrooms, office, 2 living areas, beautiful kitchen with built ins and walk in working pantry. Large dining space with a breakfast bar on the island. Locker drop zone by back garage door, 5 burner Bertozzoni range and soft close hardware. High end custom features for the most discerning tastes and a lovely design palate with classic neutrals. Enjoy Stone Canyon- a master planned community and its newest subdivision of the gated Highland Meadows. Trails, Lake, Community Pool, home of The Patriot Golf course (membership required) and Folds of Honor. Luxury Living. You will love this home, even its name!
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $914,900
