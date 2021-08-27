 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $899,500

Builder's personal home with many upgrades. Oversized rooms, walk in closets throughout, central vacuum, heated bathroom floors in master and mother in law suite. Downstairs completely wheelchair accessible. Concrete safe room in office/bedroom downstairs. Butler's pantry and walk-in pantry. Laundry room/craft room with built in storage. Formal dining room and eat-in dining in kitchen. Commercial appliances. Movie room and game room upstairs. Sonos sound system throughout home. Oversized back porch.

