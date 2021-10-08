 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $865,000

Spectacular One Owner Custom Home! Beautiful Parklike 1 Acre Lot. Peaceful & Private Setting. Luxury Details & Finishes. Sonos Sound System. Lutron Smart Home Technology. Designer Kitchen w/ KitchenAid Appliances, Custom Cabinetry & Built-In Fridge. Three Living Spaces. Large Master Suite w/ Spa Like Bath. 6th Bed Option. 1st Floor In-Law Suite w/ Exterior Access. Large Covered Entertaining Patio. Three Car Garage Main House & Detached Five Car Garage with Storage. Owasso Schools/Stone Canyon Elementary

