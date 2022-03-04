5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $829,000

Stunning Stone Canyon home on 1 acre that backs up to greenbelt! You'll love the grand entry and open concept of this home, where all 5 bedrooms have a private bath and walk-in closet. Chef's kitchen features double ovens and is made for entertaining. In addition to a spacious office, 3 flex rooms are usable a theater, den, playroom, or 2nd office. Tornado shelter discreetly built into the primary closet. Enjoy sunsets on the patio after a short walk home from the neighborhood pool. Schedule a tour today!