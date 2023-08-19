Welcome into this stunning Parade of Homes build by Epic Homes in beautiful Stone Canyon. Situated on a greenbelt, and loaded with designer perks, this is the show-stopper you want. The soaring entryway opens to the great room, filled with natural light. The gourmet kitchen serves up plenty of room for even the biggest entertainment ventures, and the upstairs game room provides extra space for everyone to join in. The media room (or 5th bedroom) positions you for a quiet getaway space, room for guests, or the perfect home office with your high speed internet. The primary suite, is a stunning example of the award winning building approach, where you will always sleep comfortably due to the custom household climate control and insulation system. The second suite on the 1st floor also provides plenty of flexibility. Upstairs you'll look out at your oversized yard, walking/biking trails, and calming trees - with community pool & pond nearby. Come feel what it means to be "at home."