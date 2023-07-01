Preston custom floor plan with 2beds down & 2 beds up with study down & game room/media up, sits on .73 acre lot, double sized outdoor patio, outdoor kitchen, and situated in the coveted Deer Run at Stone Canyon. Two-story entry, 12ft vaulted( kitchen, living and dining), dreamy master suite with season closet connected to laundry. Still time to make selections, 90 days to completion, one-year builder warranty!
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $740,000
