Preston custom floor plan with 2beds down & 2 beds up with study down & game room/media up, sits on .73 acre lot, double sized outdoor patio, outdoor kitchen, and situated in the coveted Deer Run at Stone Canyon. Two-story entry, 12ft vaulted( kitchen, living and dining), dreamy master suite with season closet connected to laundry. Still time to make selections, 90 days to completion, one-year builder warranty!