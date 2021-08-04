 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $739,900

5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $739,900

5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $739,900

Dover Pond is nestled away in an enchanting gated neighborhood w/beautiful pond, waterfalls & wildlife. This well maintained, quality built custom home sits on over 2 wooded acres. 1st story features master suite & guest bed w/private bath, executive office w/fireplace, open concept living room, granite kitchen, formal dining & breakfast nook. 2nd story features 3 beds, hobby room (c/b 6th bed), game room w/wet bar & reading nook. 3 car w/lift plus detached garage, storm shelter. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News