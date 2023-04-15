Enjoy the magnificence of this Stone Canyon Estates built by M-Squared Homes. Handcrafted White Oak hardwood flooring and handrail for the staircase. This house features elevated finishes throughout. Crestron TECH PACKAGE (Home automated Mobile app controlling lights, temp, Home audio, etc.), 2x6 Exterior Walls, Full Home SprinklerSystem, 4 - 5 Bedrooms Downstairs, 2 flex rooms up (one could be office or bedroom), 2 Fireplaces, Office & Formal Dining, & 2 Living Areas, HERS Rated 43, Full Home Spray Foam Insulation. Quartz countertops, Shou Sugi Ban exterior with stone and stucco, an outdoor kitchen, and Jewlen black energy efficient windows are among the upgraded finishings. A must see!!! Neighborhood Pond, Parks, and Trails. Backs to trails & treed area in StoneCanyon.
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $725,000
