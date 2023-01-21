 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $715,000

  Updated
NOW COMPLETE 1-10-23. This is one of Epic Custom Homes award winning designs. The floorplan of the Modern Willow is designed with elegance and efficiency in mind. This home is a two story, 5 bedroom, 4 bath house with a separate office and media room downstairs. The master wing is separated with a large spacious closet and a master bath with a free standing tub and a large walk in shower. The laundry room is connected to the master closet but also has easy access to the entire home. The home has 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs bedrooms are connected to a centrally located game room. This home has foam insulation and high efficiency heat and air systems with a tankless hot water heater.

