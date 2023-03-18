NOW COMPLETE 1-10-23. This is one of Epic Custom Homes award winning designs. The floorplan of the Modern Willow is designed with elegance and efficiency in mind. This home is a two story, 5 bedroom, 4 bath house with a separate office and media room downstairs. The master wing is separated with a large spacious closet and a master bath with a free standing tub and a large walk in shower. The laundry room is connected to the master closet but also has easy access to the entire home. The home has 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs bedrooms are connected to a centrally located game room. This home has foam insulation and high efficiency heat and air systems with a tankless hot water heater. A privacy fence is getting installed the week of March 13th.
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $699,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This sprawling estate was custom built for a prominent Muskogee couple in 1966. It remains true to the era and has five bedrooms, an outdoor p…
A three-for-one deal will kick off the season this Thursday.
The Garth Brooks show will take place at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
A Tulsa nostalgia-themed class will teach attendees how to make special cocktails while also informing them about the history of iconic Tulsa …
Owen Eckhardt will audition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in an upcoming episode.