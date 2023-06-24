Welcome to award-winning Epic Custom Homes 2021 Parade of Homes stunner! This Spacious 5 bd, 4 bth, 3 car 3796 sq. ft. home in pristine condition has lots of extras. 9 & 12 ft ceilings & huge windows (w/electric shades) in the main liv. areas add to the open feel. Modern, light, bright, & neutral-toned kitchen (w/large hidden double-entrance pantry) has enormous island w/quartz countertop, ceiling-height cabinets, modern hardware, ample countertops, gas cooktop, GE Profile SS appliances new refrigerator, Sonic-style ice maker, & super-hot beverage water tap. Vaulted living room has gas log fireplace, floor electric outlet, & built-in clean-look modern shelves. The peaceful primary suite (w/freestanding tub, separate shower, & WC) & one add'l bdrm + full bth are on the main floor, as well as 2 offices/flex rooms w/closets also on the main floor. Upstairs, 3 large bdrms are appointed w/huge walk-in closets. Upstairs also has 2 large full bathrooms. Big game room up! 1st floor utility room has separate sink & separate countertop. Lots of appliance & cabinet space! Living room looks out to covered patio that boasts a built-in natural gas grill w/granite countertop, TV-height elec. outlet, pre-wired 220 hot tub connection, a built-in hanging plant watering system, & a fresh coat of cool-deck paint. 21 mature trees along back keep the patio a private oasis. Prof. landscaping & established lawn are kept healthy by sprinkler system w/timer. City sewer (NO septic tank!). 3-car garage has epoxy floor & elec. overhead doors. Drop zone/Cubbies located between kitchen & door leading to garage. Wood floors in high traffic areas -refinished & sealed 5/23. Tile in utility & bathrooms. Carpeted areas are recently prof. cleaned & look like new. Lots of fresh paint & caulk. SO clean! TLC for this home & construction quality really shows! Electric shades, Icemaker, New Fridge, 2 TV mounts (liv room & primary bdrm) will STAY w/home. Owner Agents.