This model home is one of Epic Custom Homes award winning designs located in Stone Canyon in Owasso. The floorplan of the Willow is designed with elegance and efficiency in mind. This home is a two story, 5 bedroom, 4 bath house with a separate office and media room downstairs. The primary wing is separated with a large spacious closet and a primary bath with a free standing tub and a large walk in shower. The laundry room is connected to the primary closet but also has easy access to the entire home. This home has 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs bedrooms are connected to a centrally located game room. This home is on city sewer with a large lot. This home has a large back yard and is fenced. It has foam insulation and high efficiency heat and air systems with a tankless hot water heater.