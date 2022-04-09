5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $585,000

This gorgeous home in Deer Run in Stone Canyon is better than brand new with plantation shutters throughout, brand new carpet and the perfect floor plan. 3 bedrooms downstairs with split floor plan; upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a full bath, & oversized 5th bedroom can be game room. Beautiful kitchen is open to living room with separate dining room and office. Too many upgrades to list including whole home generator, epoxy floors in 4 car garage, walk-in storm shelter. *Offer deadline is 4/9 at 2:00 p.m.*