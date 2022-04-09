 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $585,000

5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $585,000

This gorgeous home in Deer Run in Stone Canyon is better than brand new with plantation shutters throughout, brand new carpet and the perfect floor plan. 3 bedrooms downstairs with split floor plan; upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a full bath, & oversized 5th bedroom can be game room. Beautiful kitchen is open to living room with separate dining room and office. Too many upgrades to list including whole home generator, epoxy floors in 4 car garage, walk-in storm shelter. *Offer deadline is 4/9 at 2:00 p.m.*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert