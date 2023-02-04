Why wait for new construction when it's available now! Located in the up-and-coming Presley Hollow neighborhood. This brand new signature Executive built home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and features a three car garage, office. Fifth bedroom could be a game room. Located on a premium pond lot where you can enjoy the serenity of the view. This green certified home boasts energy star appliances, extra insulation and insulated windows. With hand scraped hardwood floors and travertine tile this home is built for luxury living. Presley Hollow will feature a pool, park and walking trails. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make this one your home!
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $534,800
-
- Updated
