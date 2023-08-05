Introducing your dream home! This beautiful 2-story, 5-bedroom house sits on a lush 1/2-acre lot, offering 3100 square feet of space. Tons of windows throughout allowing beautiful natural light throughout the day. With brand new carpet and an inviting layout, it's perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the tranquility of the yard and the convenience of a prime location. Welcome home!
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $515,000
