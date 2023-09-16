Welcome to this captivating 5-bedroom home, a harmonious blend of modern luxury and timeless design. Nestled in a tranquil neighborhood, this open-concept gem is drenched in natural light, offering seamless connectivity between the living, dining, and gourmet kitchen spaces. The chef's dream kitchen boasts high-end appliances and a spacious island. The main-floor primary suite features a spa-like bathroom and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, four generously sized bedrooms provide versatility. Outside, a private backyard oasis with a covered patio and smart home features make this home a true sanctuary. Located in a top-rated school district, this property offers a coveted lifestyle. Experience elegance and comfort – schedule your viewing today!