5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $499,000

This gorgeous house has EVERYTHING! Choose your master suite (there's two on the first level!), both have doors leading you out to the oversized covered patio overlooking green space and neighborhood tennis courts. The 4-car garage has epoxy floors, loads of storage and a built-in safe room. A huge Italian-style kitchen is made for gatherings and food prep, and includes a double oven, pantry and extra large closet for even more storage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

