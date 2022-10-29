5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $485,000

MUST SEE! This 2022 build home has a beautiful open floor plan with a lot of natural light. Master suite provides great privacy and is attached to the laundry room. Office and bonus room were converted to a bedroom with a very spacious walk-in closet. Gorgeous scraped hardwood floors in the living room and hallways. Kitchen has granite countertops and build-in gas stove. Safe room is located in the 3-car garage. Hall bath has been upgraded to a stunning walk-in shower. This home has a upgraded energy rating of HERS 48.1 which is almost 52% better than standard new homes.