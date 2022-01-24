 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $385,000

This house was gutted down to the plumbing due to a leak upstairs everything had to be removed, new sheetrock, appliances, cabinets, carpet, flooring, fresh paint outside. It is amazing-just like buying brand new but close to everything! Located on a cul-de-sac this home offers privacy with all the farmhouse freshness of new construction. Owner's are licensed agents. Sq ft is wrong on tax records there is an additional bedroom upstairs. 5 bedrooms and a game room.

