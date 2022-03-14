5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $365,000

Back on the market at no fault of the seller. This house was gutted down to the plumbing due to a leak upstairs everything had to be removed, new sheetrock, appliances, cabinets, carpet, flooring, fresh paint outside. close to everything! Located on a cul-de-sac this home offers privacy w/all the farmhouse freshness of new construction. Owner's are licensed agents. Sq ft is wrong on tax records there is an addl bedroom upstairs. 5 bedrooms and a game room. Owner is licensed realtor in the State of Ok