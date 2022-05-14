 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,399,000

Exquisite custom built estate in gated Highland Pointe @ Stone Canyon. This home welcomes you w/grand foyer featuring a stunning staircase, gourmet kitchen w/top of the line appliances, butlers pantry open to both living & dining, gorgeous ceiling details & a spacious master bedroom w/luxurious spa-like bathroom. Perfect for entertaining w/well appointed living spaces, stunning salt water pool, expansive backyard, detached garage, home gym & more. Won't last!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert