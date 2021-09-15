 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,200,000

This Gorgeous custom home is secluded on almost 3 acres of wooded paradise located in a premier gated community in Owasso. Solid wood floors throughout first floor, bedrooms have large walk-in closets with a separate MIL suit w/full kitchen & living space. If entertaining, gaming, or working out is your thing this house has you covered. Immaculate oversized outdoor living space w/in-ground pool, fire pit, and mult-sitting areas, custom workout space, and massive game room. Call today!

