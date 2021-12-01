 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,150,000

Nestled among the wooded terrain on one of the most desirable lots in the gated community of Clear Brook, this custom home was made for entertaining! Open concept plan features expansive living areas, gourmet kitchen w/ massive island & spacious informal dining room, library w/ fireplace, spa-like master, two private home offices & 3 add’tl beds down. Upstairs game room, custom Irish pub, media, craft room & 5th bedroom. Cul-de-sac w/ gorgeous pool, multiple outdoor lvg areas, 4 car garage/porte cochere.

