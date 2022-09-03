5 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,035,000

One of a kind floor-plan by Sixth Day Properties, classic modern farm design with high end features. 5 bedrooms or could be 4 bedrooms with an office. 4 full bathrooms. Oversized 3 car garage with epoxy flooring. Extensive built ins throughout, J Rambo soft close cabinetry, double ovens, marble counters, custom window shades, transom windows, 2 locker drop zones, custom craft space in laundry, upstairs landing w built in desk and library shelving. Both large living spaces on main floor with fireplaces. Main suite has a fireplace as well as a private sitting room and gorgeous glamour bathroom. All season walk in closet w dual sections, for hangings and built ins. Free- standing claw foot tub and dual vanity. Well appointed spaces with a timeless design. This home has been meticulously cared for. Come see in the gated Stone Canyon!